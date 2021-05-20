LCCI presents resolution against genocide in Palestine

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday presented a resolution to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar calling for an immediate end to the genocide of Palestinians by Israel.

The Rresolution was signed by LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice-President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, executive committee members and other trader leaders. The LCCI also took out a procession from LCCI to Governor’s House.

The LCCI president, other office-bearers, members and the people from different walks of life were part of the LCCI rally held to show solidarity with Palestinians. The participants in the LCCI rally were chanting slogans against Israeli aggression. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah along with Senior Vice-President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice-President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry presented the resolution to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar which condemned Israeli aggression. The Punjab governor condemned Israeli terrorism against innocent Palestinians and said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stood with Palestine and would continue to raise its issue on every forum. He said all Muslim countries of the world will have to unite for the cause of Palestine freedom. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a meeting with the Palestinian foreign minister and was going to raise a common voice against Israeli aggression in United Nations. The LCCI president said that Israeli illegal policies and practices and expansionist plans in the occupied state of Palestine had endanger the international peace and security and threaten the prospects for attaining a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“LCCI condemns the continued Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip which causes Palestinian civilian casualties, including children and women, and destruction of civilian property and infrastructure. The LCCI calls on the international community to hold Israel accountable for the war crimes committed in the course of its aggression in May 2021 and before”, he added. Mian Tariq Misbah said that LCCI also condemned the Israel’s ongoing and intensifying settlement activities in all manifestations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, which constituted grave breaches of international humanitarian law.