‘Railway land being allotted as per policy’

LAHORE:Allotment of railway land is being done in accordance with commercial policy, said Nasir Khalili, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Lahore while talking to the media at DS office here on Wednesday.

There should be ownership of railway land so that encroachment could be stopped. We are trying to make the allotment according to the market trend, he said. Fencing is being done to prevent trespassing. Railway officials are being appointed at unmanned level-crossings. Posting places of almost all staff have been changed, the DS said. The DS Railway said power system was being handed over to Wapda. EFT tickets are being monitored to increase window earning. Two stalls have been sealed for keeping sale items. Allotment of railway houses would be done in accordance with a clear policy, he said. Divisional Commercial Officer Railway Madam Shereen Hina Asghar was present on the occasion.