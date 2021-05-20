‘Govt not to allow increase in roti price’

LAHORE:The district administration has constituted special teams to ensure sale roti at the official price of Rs 8 per roti and said strict action will be taken on overcharging.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the Nanbai Association has recently announced increasing the price of roti from Rs 8 to Rs 12. He said this was unacceptable and any increase in the price of roti was not allowed. He said no one in the City could sell roti for more than Rs 8, which was its official price. He said the association was invited to resolve the issue through talks and violation of government prices would not be allowed. He directed all the assistant commissioners to remain vigilant and take strict action against anyone violating the official price of roti.