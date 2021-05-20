Where are the jobs?

The federal government has announced an internship programme for around five hundred graduates and final-year students under the Kamyab Jawan Internship Programme. It offers opportunities in Marketing, Finance, Law, Public Administration, Engineering, Food Technology and Business Administration. It is important to mention that the programme has ignored other critical fields. Also, the internship programme is for only 35 days. This time period is not enough for graduates who are looking forward to polishing their skills. In our country, hundreds of thousands of fresh graduates are unemployed. The federal government’s decision to select only five hundred interns for this programme is a bit disappointing.

Although Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that his government would provide 10 million jobs to the country’s young people, no step has been taken to deal with the issue of the rising rate of unemployment. It is time Prime Minister Imran Khan thought about the country’s fresh graduates and fulfilled his promise by providing them jobs on merit.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad