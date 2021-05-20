close
Thu May 20, 2021
Long-running feuds

Newspost

 
Tribal disputes continue to disrupt Sindh’s peaceful environment. Last week, nine people lost their lives in a tribal feud in the Kashmore district. This, unfortunately, isn’t the first incident of its kind as the province frequently sees such violence.

It is also disappointing to note that the Sindh police has failed to control these clashes.

Ahmed Ali Korar

Naseerabad

