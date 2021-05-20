Long-running feuds

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tribal disputes continue to disrupt Sindh’s peaceful environment. Last week, nine people lost their lives in a tribal feud in the Kashmore district. This, unfortunately, isn’t the first incident of its kind as the province frequently sees such violence.
It is also disappointing to note that the Sindh police has failed to control these clashes.
Ahmed Ali Korar
Naseerabad