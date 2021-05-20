tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
We are now witnessing how the leaders of the world are justifying Israel’s attacks on civilians and how this blatant barbarism is being called ‘Israel’s right to self-defence’.
If the occupation of the land where the Palestinians have lived for centuries can be justified, extremists all over the world will get a free pass to launch violent attacks against innocent citizens.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore