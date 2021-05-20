Silence of the powerful

As Palestine bleeds, the powerful and richest countries of the world, especially Muslim-majority countries with unlimited resources, are performing the role of silent spectators, merely issuing statements to condemn Israeli aggression. These countries have not come forward to offer financial aid to helpless Palestinians. Why can’t Muslim-majority countries join hands to force Israel to stop this brutal violence against the Palestinians? Also, will US President Joe Biden come forward to hold Israel accountable for this genocide? The US, which is a champion of human rights, has turned a blind eye to the plight of the people of Palestine.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore