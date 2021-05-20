close
Thu May 20, 2021
AFP
May 20, 2021

US-Russia to hold meeting

AFP
May 20, 2021

Reykjavik: The US and Russian foreign ministers are meeting in Iceland on Wednesday evening to gauge the enormous gulf between the rival powers and confirm a potential summit between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

Statements preceding the face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the Arctic Council meeting in Iceland do not bode well for the de-escalation of tensions that both countries say they want, with relations at their lowest point since the end of the Cold War.

