Lebanon FM quits over Saudi slur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beirut: Lebanon’s foreign minister asked to step down Wednesday after comments he made irked Saudi Arabia, as cash-strapped Beirut scrambled to avoid further souring ties with the wealthy Gulf states. Charbel Wehbe said in a televised debate on Monday that the Islamic State group’s rise in the region had been engineered by Gulf states, prompting Lebanese ambassadors in several countries to be summoned.