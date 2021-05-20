close
Thu May 20, 2021
Lebanon FM quits over Saudi slur

World

AFP
May 20, 2021

Beirut: Lebanon’s foreign minister asked to step down Wednesday after comments he made irked Saudi Arabia, as cash-strapped Beirut scrambled to avoid further souring ties with the wealthy Gulf states. Charbel Wehbe said in a televised debate on Monday that the Islamic State group’s rise in the region had been engineered by Gulf states, prompting Lebanese ambassadors in several countries to be summoned.

