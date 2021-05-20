Ukraine dismisses health minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kiev: The Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday sacked Health Minister Maksym Stepanov after he was heavily criticised for his poor handling of the coronavirus crisis. One of the poorest countries in Europe with an ageing healthcare system, Ukraine was hard-hit by the pandemic and is slow in its vaccine roll-out.