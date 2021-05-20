Two French writers face trial in Moroccan king blackmail case

Paris: Two French journalists have been ordered to stand trial on charges of blackmailing the king of Morocco for allegedly demanding money to hush damaging revelations about him, court documents showed on Wednesday. Eric Laurent and Catherine Graciet are accused of seeking millions of euros from King Mohammed VI in 2015 to halt publication of a book about the Moroccan royal family.

In August 2015, the pair were caught by police leaving a meeting in Paris with one of the king’s envoys carrying envelopes stuffed with cash. Laurent and Graciet who had written a first book about the Moroccan sovereign in 2012 entitled "Le roi predateur" (The Predator King), had recently signed a deal for a follow-up when Laurent contacted the king’s office in July 2015 to seek an interview.