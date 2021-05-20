close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 20, 2021

US designates former Albania president for corruption

World

AFP
May 20, 2021

Washington: The US State Department on Wednesday banned a former Albanian political powerbroker from travelling to the United States because of his links to "significant corruption."

"I am announcing the public designation of Sali Berisha, a former President of Albania, former Prime Minister of Albania, and former Member of Parliament of Albania, due to his involvement in significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Latest News

More From World