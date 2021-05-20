Gloria Steinem wins top prize

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Madrid: Feminist icon Gloria Steinem, one of the leaders of the American women’s movement in the 1970s and 1980s, was Wednesday awarded Spain’s prestigious Princess of Asturias communications and humanities prize. The 87-year-old US journalist and activist was described "a motor of one of the great revolutions of contemporary society," in a statement from the Princess of Asturias Foundation prize organisers.