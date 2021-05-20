close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 20, 2021

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘disrespect’

World

AFP
May 20, 2021

CEUTA, Spain: Migrants tried to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday after a record 8,000 people poured over the border this week, escalating tensions between Rabat and Madrid. Some tried to swim across to beaches patrolled by police after the unprecedented wave of arrivals earlier this week.

Latest News

More From World