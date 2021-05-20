Spain accuses Morocco of ‘disrespect’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CEUTA, Spain: Migrants tried to cross from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Wednesday after a record 8,000 people poured over the border this week, escalating tensions between Rabat and Madrid. Some tried to swim across to beaches patrolled by police after the unprecedented wave of arrivals earlier this week.