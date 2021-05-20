KE condemns mob attack on its Gadap office

K-Electric has strongly condemned the mob attack by miscreants on its office located in Gadap, which not only damaged the KE’s property but also blocked streets and created distress within the city, the power utility said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

It said residents of a nearby vicinity in the Gadap area have combined electricity dues of up to Rs60 crore, which are yet to be cleared. “The power utility intends to pursue legal action in line with prevailing laws and regulations against the miscreants for their actions.” K-Electric also appealed to the residents to clear their dues for the power utility to resume electricity supply.