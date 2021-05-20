2 killed in Nowshera road accidents

NOWSHERA: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in the district on Wednesday.

The first accident occurred on Ali Baig Road where a motorcyclist identified as Aftab Alam struck a cyclist Afzal Halim, a resident of Kandi Tazadin.

As a result, the latter was killed on the spot while the former sustained serious injuries.

The police impounded the bike and arrested the rider after a case was registered on the report of one Salim, son of Afzal Halim.

Meanwhile, a woman named Fatima, wife of Pervez and resident of Swabi, told the police that she along with her husband were going to Peshawar in an auto-rickshaw. She said that when they reached Kandi Nasir Stop on the Grand Trunk Road, a speeding passenger coach (LES-6870) hit them from behind. She said the couple were injured critically and her husband later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the passenger coach fled the scene and left the vehicle behind. The police took the vehicle into custody after registering a case against the driver.