Ehsaas Programme agent held on graft charges

NOWSHERA: An agent was caught red-handed Wednesday while deducting Rs200 illegally from the cash stipends of Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries in the district.

Taking serious notice of the illegal activity of the agent that went viral on social media, Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen, raided the Ehsaas cash distribution centre in Sherin Kotay in Rashakai. The agent was caught red-handed while deducting Rs200 from each beneficiary of the Ehsaas programme. The official sealed the centre and asked assistant director Ehsaas programme and relevant bank to cancel the registration of the agent.

He also issued directives for the registration of a case against the agent. It may be mentioned that complaints were received by the district administration about some retailers embezzling money in the Ehsaas Cash Programme.