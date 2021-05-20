Relatives of killed NHMP official seek justice, compensation

PESHAWAR: The relatives of National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) official, who was recently crushed to death by a speeding car, staged a protest demonstration, asking the government to award the death penalty to the alleged killer.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the relatives of the NHMP official Adeel Ali Shah gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club here on Wednesday.

They said the government should compensate the heirs of the deceased as he was the only breadwinner of his family. The protesters asked the government should punish the accused as per the law to provide justice to his family.

Meanwhile, Attiq Ahmad, the father of, Juned, the man arrested in the motorway killing case, speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club said it was an accident but a murder case had been registered against his son. He demanded investigations in the case.