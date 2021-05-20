Sana Mir visits institute for PsWDs rehab

MANSEHRA: The former Pakistan women cricket team captain Sana Mir said that she was pleased to visit the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences where young men and women were provided with education in the prosthetic field.

“I am pleased to visit this institution, which prepares youngsters in the field of artificial limbs making and rehabilitation sciences, which our country still lacks,” she told the students and staff members of HHIRS during her visit here on Wednesday.

The principal of the institute Dr Kiramatullah and director Dr Bahadur Shah briefed her about the services being offered to the people with disabilities by the institute.

Sana Mir, who visited various sections of the facility, said people with disabilities were suffering a lot as they couldn’t afford to avail the healthcare services. “You are not only preparing doctors in the rehabilitation field but also providing services to PsWDs to stand on their feet to earn a respectable living for their families,” she said.

She said the country was still lagging behind in the field of rehabilitation sciences and such an educational institution in the rehabilitation sciences was a step in the right direction.

Kiramatullah said that they were working to upgrade the rehabilitation institution into a full-fledged university.