As the third wave of Covid-19 entered into the country, the Pakistan government ordered the closure of all education institutions. This decision was taken to protect the health of students and teachers. Education institutions, then, announced online classes. However, now, students are facing so many problems when it comes to taking online classes. The main issues are the unavailability of the internet and an acute shortage of uninterrupted electricity. Those areas which have good internet connectivity are not spare from loadshedding woes.

It’s easy to instruct students to take online classes, but no one thinks about the difficulties that students face during online learning. Due to these unresolved problems, a majority of students are losing their interest in studies. Financially strong students may not have any issue with online learning.

However, unprivileged students from backward areas are deprived of internet facilities and interrupted electricity and find it difficult to continue their studies. The government should look into these issues and resolve them on an urgent basis. The first step should be to put an end to power outages. Second, it should provide internet access to every area so that students can continue their education without any difficulty.

Maha John

Lahore