For the last few days, we have been hearing about Cyclone Tauktae. This information must have been sent by the Met department to the relevant departments of Sindh and Balochistan to warn them about the possibility of heavy rains and strong winds. However, no emergency measures were taken by the Sindh and Balochistan governments to deal with the situation. Last Saturday, the CM of Sindh asked the respective department to clean storm drains and remove billboards. This order, however, came a little late.

It is strange that even after the destruction caused by the rains last year, the Sindh government has failed to clean the city’s clogged drains (it is important to mention that houses that were built along these drains were razed to the ground in haste, making hundreds of people homeless).

Malik ul Qudoos

Karachi