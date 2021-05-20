Foreign issues

This refers to the article ‘Blunders and clarifications’ (May 18) by Muhammad Zubair. The writer has rightly criticised the prime minister and the foreign minister for their irresponsible statements. Both the PM and the FM make such statements and then try to repair the damage done. They need to understand that they hold important positions and that they need to be careful when talking about international issues. ‘A slip of the tongue’ takes years to correct a situation. Things around the world have been moving at a rapid pace. Every issue needs proper attention and detailed investigations.

The PTI-led government has now spent close to three years in power. There is no room for blunders especially while handling sensitive international and vital domestic issues. Instead of focusing on the Sharifs’ cases, the PM should look into these mistakes and take steps to ensure that such blunders aren’t repeated.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi