close
Thu May 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 20, 2021

Israel’s right to self-defence?

Newspost

 
May 20, 2021

We are now witnessing how the leaders of the world are justifying Israel’s attacks on civilians and how this blatant barbarism is being called ‘Israel’s right to self-defence’.

If the occupation of the land where the Palestinians have lived for centuries can be justified, extremists all over the world will get a free pass to launch violent attacks against

innocent citizens.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost