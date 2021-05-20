Ring Road mysteries

Initially there were outright denials, then reluctant acceptance, and now resignations. The Rawalpindi Ring Road issue seems to have spiraled out of the government’s hands. While the actions by the PTI government, in opening an investigation into possible wrongdoing by its own members in the scandal, the latest scam to hit the country, are to be welcomed, there are too many mysteries surrounding the whole affair. In the first place, the lack of clarity has confused many. The prime minister had himself conducted meetings regarding a project which essentially, in the past, had fallen under the CDA and should have been handled by that authority. It is also unclear if there is any deliberate manipulation in the submission of a minority report drafted by the current Rawalpindi Commissioner which is approved by the prime minister and Punjab chief minister, while the two other members of the committee did not play any role in the conducting of investigation, and did not sign the report sent in to the highest authority in the land.

All these matters need to be clarified. The allegations that the whole scam was set up with 29 additional kilometres of building work added to benefit certain individuals who had links to specific private sector building societies is obviously disturbing. Also disturbing is the lack of unity within the government. While the PM's close aide Zulfi Bokhari has done well to step down, it should be noted that in the past similar inquiries have led only to minor measures, such as a change in the portfolio of a minister or the dismissal of a relatively junior official in other matters.

The accountability drive being carried out by the government demands also that people be kept fully informed of every step in the manner in which it is handled and what has transpired while it plays out. At the moment, there is one point of confusion after the other. The prime minister has said that a complete investigation will be conducted, while in a press conference Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has claimed that he played no part in the whole affair. But we need more than this. We need to know at what point the additional kilometres were added, and if it is true that this in fact saves the government money rather than expanding the amount for the project, with both claims making the rounds in the press. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has defended the government strongly and put some of the blame on the disinformation going around on the PML-N, under whose government the Rawalpindi Ring Road project was initially put in place. It was however begun by the PTI in terms of actual building work, and for this reason the PTI needs to give us a complete picture of what went wrong, why so much controversy has enveloped the project, and who is to blame for any wrongdoing that may have been committed while extending the Ring Road. Any corruption scandal – huge or small – needs to be taken seriously as the PTI-led government came to power with its extensive emphasis on an anti-graft campaign. This issue has now become grave for the government and it cannot brush it aside with its self-proclaimed image of being clean. Unless all mysteries are cleared through an impartial and threadbare inquiry, this mega project will remain controversial. The government must make sure that a high level of transparency is maintained in all publicly funded projects. A thorough probe is needed to unravel the mysteries of this scandal even if it ends up implicating some top names.