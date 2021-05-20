Demolition day of Jannat-ul-Baqee today

Islamabad : The Patron-in-Chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board Quaid-i-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that removing the relics of the benefactors of Islam in Jannat-ul-Baqee and ‘Jannat-ul-Moallah’ under the Zionist and British satanic conspiracy was tantamount to snatching the Taboot-e-Sakina from Muslims, says a press release.

The black day of Shawwal 8 is shaking the world of Islam to get the violation of the signs of respect for Islam stopped and to get the greatness of the holy places that have been demolished, restored.

The Islamic World should unite and check the steps of Zionists for trampling of mosque and all dirty steps advancing throughout the world causing damage to the signs of ‘Mashaheer-e-Islam’ and marching towards the ‘Harmain Sharifain’.

By observing demolition day of Jannat-ul-Baqee we shake the conscious Muslim Ummah, especially the Muslims rulers. Our protest is not against any country or a family but against such steps that have made the Muslims soulless.

He expressed these views in a special message issued on the occasion of 8 Shawwal Universal Youm-e-Inhidam Jannat-ul-Baqee, which is being observed throughout the world including Pakistan seeking restoration of the greatness of Islamic heritage and with the spirit of expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris.

He said Israeli terrorism in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and aggression in Gaza speaks volumes about the weakness of Muslims. Dozens of countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, have been turned into ruins by the colonial powers whenever and wherever they want, he added.