Thu May 20, 2021
A
APP
May 20, 2021

Pakistan Post organises online open court today

Islamabad

A
APP
May 20, 2021

Islamabad: Pakistan Post will organise online ‘Khuli Katchery’ (open court) for resolving the complaints of postal services clients today (Thursday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to an announcement by Directorate of Pakistan Post, Director General Pakistan Post would listen the complaints through online zoom meeting of the postal clients and will issue orders to concerned for redressal.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ministry of Communications and Postal Services.

The high ranking officers based in all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would hold the such courts.

