Another five die of COVID-19, 290 more test positive

Islamabad : As many as 290 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed another five lives from the twin cities that has taken the death toll from the region to 1,675.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that as many as 35 patients from the twin cities have died of the illness in the last one week. The total number of patients so far registered from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 103,000 on Wednesday that makes around 11.64 per cent of all patients so far reported from all across the country.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been recorded as 8,967 that makes 13.51 per cent of the total active cases present in the country on Wednesday.

The virus has claimed two more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 735 while as many as 181 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 79,552. To date, a total of 70,697 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 8,120 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, after another three COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district got to 940. As many as 109 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 23,595 of which 21,808 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 61 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 786 patients were in home isolation in the district on Wednesday.