Pakistan National Netball Championships rescheduled

KARACHI: The partial lockdown in the country has forced Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) to postpone Men’s and Women’s National Netball Championships by nine days on request of participating teams.

The event was scheduled to take place from June 18 after it was moved from February earlier this year due to the pandemic. But due to partial lockdown in the country the participating teams requested to move the event for a later timeline since the players were unable to practise.

The tournament will now take place at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, from June 27 to 30.

“We have moved the event from the middle of June to near the end of the month on request of the teams,” Mudassi Arian, President PNF, told PPI.

“They have a valid reason. We all know it is difficult under the present condition in the country to assemble the players,” he explained. Arian said that a total of 14 teams will be seen in action during the event.