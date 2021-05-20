Uncapped Gilmour, Turnbull and Patterson make Scotland’s Euro squad

LONDON: Steve Clarke named uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull in his Euro 2020 squad on Wednesday for Scotland’s first major international tournament in 23 years.

Nineteen-year-olds Gilmour and Patterson plus PFA Scotland young player of the year Turnbull, 21, have made the cut after being named in Clarke’s 26-man provisional squad.

Scotland will host the Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden either side of a trip to Wembley to face old rivals England in June.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Aston Villa’s John McGinn are among the more experienced international players.

Clarke resisted calling up Gilmour for World Cup qualifiers in March, but the midfielder impressed in three recent starts for Chelsea in the Premier League.

“I know Billy Gilmour, a player I’ve known for a long time, is very well regarded at Chelsea,” said former Chelsea defender and coach Clarke.