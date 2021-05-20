Capital’s grounds to be made available for locals

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) are considering making 11 sports facilities in the capital available for the local community instead of doling out these to individuals.

The MCI/CDA has taken possession of eight sports facilities including cricket grounds and is aiming at getting possession of the rest of three.

“A concrete policy will be chalked out for making these sports facilities available for the community. Instead of giving these to individuals for their personal benefits, we want to make sure every resident enjoys his right to play there after fulfilling certain criteria. We are working on that and would be in a position to share the details soon,” one of the officials said.

It has been learnt that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also wants to utilize the facilities for their domestic commitments.