Hafeez to play for Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL

LAHORE: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has been picked up by Guyana Amazon Warriors for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season 2021.
The 40-year-old Hafeez previously represented Guyana in 2014. He played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2017 and 2019.
It must be noted that CPL 2021 will take place on St Kitts & Nevis in August and September. The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 28, and will run for a total of 33 matches.