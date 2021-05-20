PSL remainder may be delayed further

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the six franchise owners on Wednesday discussed in a virtual session the operational planning and delivery of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, which are scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from June 1-20.

Following detailed discussions in which all potential scenarios were reviewed and analysed, it was agreed to wait until the close of business on Thursday (UAE time) before a final decision on the hosting of the remaining matches is made.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “In today’s online discussion, we updated the team owners that the PCB had been advised that the PSL had received approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE. However, some clarifications on certain exemption requests are still awaited, which are expected at some stage on Thursday (today).

“The team owners agreed that if we do not receive clarity by Thursday afternoon, then they’ll have no other option but to request postponement of the remaining 20 matches.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with the UAE government and the Emirates Cricket Board as they are equally keen for the event to be held in the UAE,” said Khan.

Our correspondent from Lahore adds:

It has been learnt that the 2021 edition of the PSL has been postponed indefinitely due to operational challenges.

Sources stated that the tough conditions laid down by the UAE made it difficult for PCB to hold the matches in such a short timeframe. Sources further revealed that there was also discussion to find a window in the coming months to hold the remaining PSL Six later this year. They also considered holding the sixth edition matches in February next year before PSL seven.

Only 14 matches of the sixth season of the PSL were played before the PCB postponed the tournament because of corona cases among players and support staff.