Thu May 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

Gold prices up Rs400/tola

Business

Our Correspondent
May 20, 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs400/tola to Rs107,650/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Wednesday.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold raised Rs342 to Rs92,292, it added. However, bullion rates decreased $12 to $1,854/ounce in the international market.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,420/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,217.42, it added.

