An export advice

LAHORE: It is true that Pakistani exports recovered much earlier than India and Bangladesh after the first wave of Covid-19 but these two economies regained their edge in the past three months.

India's exports in April jumped nearly three-folds (290 percent) to $30.21 billion from $10.17 billion in the same month last year, according to preliminary data released by the Indian commerce ministry.

Pakistan’s exports in April 2020 were $995 million that surged to $2.194 billion –an increase of 129 percent. Bangladesh fetched $520 million in April, 2020, according to their Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). Its single month export earnings in April, 2021 grew over 500 percent to $3.13 billion mainly due to the reopening of major importing economies that helped the recovery of readymade garment shipments.

Pakistani exporters are still holding some of the value-added apparel market they captured last year because its economy opened much earlier. However they are slowly losing to their more efficient neighbours.

Pakistani exports in March 2021 were $2.365 –about 29.3 percent higher than March 2020. In the same month, the growth in readymade garments exports was subdued at 4.13 percent while cotton cloth exports registered a double increase of over 9 percent when compared with exports of these items in February.

Bangladesh’s overall goods export earnings during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April), 2020-21, stood at $32.07 billion, marking an 8.74 percent growth compared to that of the corresponding period of last fiscal. Pakistan’s exports during the same period were $20.881 billion. The 13.49 increase in exports was much higher than that of Bangladesh. But we are operating from a low base. The Indian government releases weekly export data as well but Pakistan and Bangladesh do not. According to that data the Indian exports increased 80 percent in the first week of May (1-7) to $6.48 billion. During the corresponding week in May 2020 their exports were $3.91 billion. This means India is rapidly regaining its export market.

Pakistani exporters particularly the textile exporters would have to be more vigilant and efficient to not only retain their export markets but also gain some from the Indians and the Bangladeshis. Our low value-added yarn and fabric exports are providing ammunition to our competitors to produce apparel and compete with our apparel producers. Textile industry for a long time has been pointing out that our salvation lies in consuming all our basic textile products inside the country to boost exports through high value addition.

The textile millers have been demanding special incentives to establish garmenting units. They conveniently ignore the fact that most of the exporting garmenting units in Pakistan were established without any state help.

Most of the garmenting exporters are true entrepreneurs that started very small and gradually increased their exports to graduate into medium and large enterprises. The cost of establishing a garmenting unit is very low when compared with the cost of establishing a spinning mill. It is unfair to ask the state for any help in buying stitching and embroidery machines. The funds should be arranged by the millers.

In fact a medium-sized garmenting unit could be established if they postpone their plans of buying new luxury cars every now and then. Almost all spinning families own luxury cars worth Rs80 million to Rs320 million. They can establish garmenting units by reducing their annual luxury expenses without compromising their earthly comforts.

They are addicted to establishing industries on bank loans. This reduces their risk. Most of the operating garmenting units (barring a few) were established by the sponsors from their own resources. They went for bank loans at the expansion stage. Establishing a garmenting unit is not a big thing but operating it efficiently is. It needs real hard work.

The workforce in the medium-sized garmenting unit is almost six times the workers employed by a spinning mill. You cannot operate the garmenting unit remotely like the spinning mill. The sponsors have to be on the manufacturing floor round the clock.

The reason that most spinners do not dare to enter the garmenting business is that it is a fulltime job requiring management of an efficient workforce, strict control on wastages, and following best environmental standards as required by foreign buyers. Marketing the apparel produced is a specialty that needs hiring marketing experts. The spinners do their own marketing without the assistance of marketing staff.

The big millers would have to change their culture to venture into garmenting business. Demanding government concession in this regard makes no sense as the majority of apparel exporters are posting consistent growth with the current facilitations provided by the state.