Govt raises Rs527bln through MTBs auction

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs527 billion through the auction of market treasury bills, while the yields remained unchanged on shortest and longer tenor papers.

The raised amount was slightly higher than the pre-auction target of Rs500 billion.

The cut-off yield on the three-month paper stayed flat at 7.35 percent.

However, the yield on the six-month paper increased five basis points to 7.6 percent. The yields stood at 7.55 percent in the previous auction held on May 5. The yield on 12-month paper was unchanged at 7.69 percent.

The central bank said it sold Rs180 billion worth of three-month paper, Rs326 billion worth of the six-month and Rs21.6 billion worth of 12-month paper. Participation behaviour of the latest auction showed investors heavily inclined towards the six-month paper.

Analysts said the investors expect the interest rates to stay steady in the upcoming monetary policy due this month, as the State Bank of Pakistan seems to continue to support the economic recovery. “I believe investors are expecting status quo in the upcoming monetary policy,” said Samiullah Tariq, the head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

The SBP is likely to keep policy rate unchanged in the aftermath of the negative impact of Covid, he said. The SBP had delivered emergency rate cuts between March-June 2020 by 625bps to counter loss of economic activity amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

The government aims to borrow Rs5 trillion from banks in the May-July 2021 period to help finance the budget deficit.

The government planned to raise Rs4.1 trillion through borrowing from MTBs and Rs900 billion from Pakistan investment bonds (PIBs) by the end of May.