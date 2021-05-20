Sindh on alert as unidentified disease blights sugarcane crop

KARACHI: Sindh agriculture department has put its field staff on high alert to cope up with a contagious unknown disease that is posing adverse risks to sugarcane crop in a blow to sector under a water shortage outlook, people familiar with matter said on Wednesday.

Sugarcane is suffering from an unknown complicated and contagious disease that has resulted in drying and destroying the crop at a larger scale, growers said.

After an intimation from growers, a technical director of Sindh Agriculture Extension has written letters to divisional directors of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana, which make them alert.

The letter has advised them to keep in touch with the sugarcane growers and immediately inform the head office if there is any evidence of similar type of disease or any other disease in sugarcane.

Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) sought help of Sindh agriculture department to identify and cure the disease. Following such request, it put its field staff on high alert in the province.

A SAB official said the disease has appeared in some areas of Tando Allahyar district this year. It prevailed in some parts of Sakrand last year over an area of 40 acres and in Tando Allahyar.

Growers said it was complicated, contagious disease with little known control measures.

Mahmood Nawaz SAB Senior Vice President told The News that it was a sort of fungus, which dried the roots of the plant and the plant was also dried.

“We made a visit of experts to the field but the disease has not been identified yet,” Nawaz said. Some experts from the sugar mills also visited the sugarcane fields.

The experts took samples of the affected leaves to get the tests in the laboratory. However, they have assumptions that the disease could be fusarium, a type of plant fungus.

Growers in a meeting said they would even seek international help to mitigate such disease, as it would be a huge disaster for the crop and the growers.

Nawaz said the disease had appeared last year for the first time and there was no quick remedy of it. If it is further spread, there would be huge losses.

He said the disease could be prevalent in other parts of the province but growers might have not noticed it yet. During the investigation, it would be observed whether this disease affects one type of the sugarcane variety or other varieties as well, he said.

The SAB requested the Sindh agriculture department for the investigation of the disease and support for the farmers, as it could save the economy from huge losses.