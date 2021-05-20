Rupee falls further

KARACHI: The rupee closed weaker for the third straight session on Wednesday, breaking the 152 level against the dollar, amid increased demand for the greenback, dealers said.

The rupee was quoted at 153.22 against the dollar at the close of the day, compared with 152.89 on Tuesday. It fell 0.22 percent during the session in the interbank market.

The rupee also fell in the open market, tracking a decline in the currency’s value in the interbank market. The rupee closed at 154.10 versus the greenback, 0.45 percent down from the previous close of 153.40.

Dealers said dollar inflows from overseas Pakistani workers had helped keep the rupee steady in the previous weeks, but consistent dollar demand from importers and companies is putting pressure on the local unit.

“Importers purchased dollars to make their payments, while the persistent buying pressure from some corporates also weighed down on the rupee,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“The depreciation pressure is expected to be short-lived. The rupee is likely to stabilise at 153 levels and can even come back to the 152-mark if the dollar demand softens and inflows position improves.”