TPL Insurance gets AA- rating

KARACHI: The credit rating of TPL Insurance has been upgraded to AA- with a stable outlook, following a statement issued by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA).

The rating reflects TPL Insurance’s strong financial position, steady growth of premiums, and robust operational capabilities, it added. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has capitalised on its digitally advanced infrastructure and shown consistent growth through effective risk management practices in a challenging economic environment. In April 2021, DEG - Deutsche Investitions - und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KfW Group based in Cologne, Germany - made an equity investment of $3 million in the company with a 19.9 percent stake.

TPL Insurance has a record of disrupting the paradigm of the industry as Pakistan’s leading Insurtech. With its digitally evolved systems, diversified portfolio, 24x7 customer service and Pakistan’s only customer insurance app, the company continues to deliver value for its customers since 2005, it added.