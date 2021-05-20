Stocks wobble on political scares

Stocks wobbled on Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak, after reports of a likely split in the ruling party spurred selling, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 Shares Index shed 0.65 percent or 299.71 points to close at 45,682.11 points.

Volumes ticked up to 578.3 million shares from 536.79 million on Tuesday.

Brokerage Topline Securities in their market review said political uncertainty like creation of forward blocs, triggered the index to open on a negative note and make an intraday low of 368 points.

TRG dented the index most (70 points) and closed 3.57 percent down due to poor result of its listed subsidiary (IBEX), the brokerage added.

It said while cements sector stocks like LUCK, DGKC and PIOC closed lower as investors opted for profit-taking.

Investor interest was witnessed in K-Electric as ECC of the cabinet was supposed to take decision on outstanding issues of KEL for further sale of shares to a Chinese firm and as a result the stock closed 4.58 percent higher.

As many as 398 scrips were active of which 148 advanced, 234 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

Pearl Securities in its daily market report said profit-taking emerged after two consecutive bullish sessions.

The index failed to cross the psychological barrier of 46,000 amid increased political uncertainty the brokerage said adding that even positive news relating to the upcoming budget failed to change investors’ minds.

“Rising Covid cases still remain a key concern for the investors,” the report said.

KSE-30 Shares Index shed 0.83 percent or 157.06 points to close at 18,668.95 points.

Jehangir Tareen, once a close aide to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday announced the names of parliamentary leaders of "his group" — both in the National and the Punjab assemblies.

This move stoked fears that ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was likely going towards a split, which could create a political crisis.

The announcement came at a dinner hosted by Tareen at his residence where, according to Raja Riaz, a member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad, four more MNAs and as many MPAs joined the group.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed lower on pre-budget uncertainty.

Investor concerns over higher CPI inflation, high banking sector infection ratio, low corporate payouts, rupee instability, foreign outflows on MSCI exclusions, and consolidation in post earnings season brought the bourse down, Mehanti added.

Brokerage JS Global Capital said the market saw aggressive selling around the 46,000 level.

The political noise arising from Jahangir Tareen’s spearheading a split in the ruling PTI led to negative sentiment in the market, the brokerage said.

“Going forward, a buy on dips strategy is advised in the coming sessions, especially in blue chip stocks trading at deep discounts,” the JS Global report added.

The day’s top two gainers were Wyeth Pakistan, up Rs96.31 to close at Rs1,380.49/share, and Mari Petroleum, up Rs25.38 to close at Rs1,600.31/share.

Sapphire Fiber, down Rs55.58 to close at Rs776/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs50 to end at Rs5550/share, were the worst losers in terms of value.

K-Electric topped the volumes chart with 65.42 million shares, followed by Unity Foods with a turnover of 56.94 million, and Hascol Petroleum recording a trade of 44.15 million shares.