Top House Republican opposes commission to probe US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON: Legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters suffered a serious setback on Tuesday when House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came out against it.

Repudiating a deal announced last week by the top Democratic and Republican members of the House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee, McCarthy said in a statement: “I cannot support this legislation.” McCarthy is a close ally of Trump. Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol, interrupting the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory, fighting with police and leaving five dead including a Capitol Police officer. Some Republicans have sought to downplay the violence at the Capitol.

McCarthy complained that Democrats refused to broaden the scope of the planned commission to include 2020 protests in many U.S. cities against racism and police brutality and a 2017 shooting that seriously wounded congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican, during a practice at a baseball field.

Neither of those incidents were related to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol. McCarthy also noted that several congressional committees already are investigating the Capitol attack. His announcement came shortly before the House Rules Committee began considering the bipartisan legislation to create the commission.