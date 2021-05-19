close
Wed May 19, 2021
HEC members notified

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Tuesday issued a notification regarding nomination of two members of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

According to the notification, the chief minister nominated Prof Dr Naima Khurshid, principal of APWA Degree College, Gulberg and Dr Sumaira Rehman, rector of Superior University, Lahore, as the members of PHEC under categories of eminent academician and member from civil society, respectively, for a period of four years.

