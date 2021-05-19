Shahbaz, PPP to work jointly against govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has developed understanding with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership

for working more cooperatively against PTI government.

He had informal discussion with the PPP leaders here other day and made it clear to them that the two parties, which are playing opposition’s role against the incumbent ruling PTI, must not encourage the elements which are trying to create wedge between their parties.

Former prime minister and PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf, who had marathon meeting with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman here early this month, would have further discussions with Shehbaz Sharif today (Wednesday) and later also have another meeting with the Maulana Fazl.

He has gone to Lahore for having consultations with his party pals since he has been assigned new responsibilities in the organisation of party on provincial echelon by its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Well-placed political sources told The News that PPP leadership understands approach of Shehbaz Sharif in dealing with the present situation effectively now and believes that it would be comfortable for it to work with Shehbaz who doesn’t believe in harsh confrontation.

The sources said that all factions of the major opposition political parties are having one-voice about efforts to rid the present government.

The PPP difference does persist about spreading the scope of opposition since it is asking it to confine to the political administration removal.

The sources pointed out that a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also on card and they will be meeting this week before all important sitting of the PDM parties heads.