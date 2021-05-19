IESCO grants 2,796 net-metering connections

ISLAMABAD. The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) granted 2,796 net-metering connections in the region, here on Tuesday.

IESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Abdul Razaq said that net metering was a revolutionary step taken by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He said the Power Division minister was also actively pursuing the policy to promote it across all power distribution companies (DISCOs). There is a good environment for net-metering here in the IESCO region, he added.

He said the company had received over 3,000 applications for net-metering connections. After a necessary departmental investigation, it sent 2,960 applications for net-metering connections to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which issued licence for 2,917 applicants for net-metering connections.

On the directions of NEPRA, IESCO Field Formations (IFF) provided net-metering connections to 2,796 people in the region, the IESCO CEO added. Departmental investigation was continued on other applications for net-metering connections, he said.

He said a separate cell had also been set up in every circle to facilitate consumers to get net-metering connections. It would also help minimise their bills by getting credit for the electricity sold, he added. “It is our responsibility to deliver the net-metering message and its benefits to our valued customers.” he said adding that by getting net-metering facility, the customers not only produce their own electricity but could also sell additional electricity to the distribution company.

He also said Pakistan had become the first parliament in the world, which availed the facility. Approved vender list had also been uploaded on IESCO website. All mediums of advertisement should be utilised for campaign of net metering to get fast and fruitful response from the general public, he said.

The IESCO chief said that it was needed to start a fruitful campaign for net-metering connections to create awareness among the public to avail the facility. The consumers could contact Manager Net-Metering on telephone numbers 8882192-0305.