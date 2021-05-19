Pumps sell petrol at high rates

JHANG: Due to lack of proper monitoring system of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) at the district level, several petrol pumps are selling petrol at high rates instead of prices fixed by the government.

Talking here, the people and transporters pointed out that it was the job of the government and the OGRA to check and enforce fuel prices

at pump stations but petrol pump owners were selling petrol at high rates. On the other hand, the petrol pump owners claimed that they brought fuel to pumps by paying extra transportation costs, which should be paid by the OMCs as per OGRA oil policy.