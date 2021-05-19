Sexagenarian jailbirds vaccinated

FAISALABAD: DIG Prisons Saeedullah Gondal Tuesday said COVID-19 vaccination of sexagenarian prisoners was completed in all jails of Faisalabad region.

Talking to reporters, he said the government SOPs regarding corona control were being implemented strictly in the jails. All inmates aged between 60-69 years were vaccinated against coronavirus while vaccination of remaining prisoners was underway.

Responding to a question, he said the jails of Faisalabad region had the accommodation capacity of 4,503 prisoners whereas 6,671 prisoners were housed in these prisons at present including 113 juveniles and 144 females.

Although the figure of jail birds was far above than the jail capacity, yet we were striving to provide all necessary facilities to the prisoners in addition to strictly implementing anti-corona SOPs including use of face masks and social distancing among the prisoners, he added. He said 2,766 prisoners were locked in Central Jail Faisalabad against its capacity of 1,885 while 1,591 prisoners are in district Jail Faisalabad against its capacity of 934 prisoners. Similarly, 1,468 prisoners were housed in District Jail Jhang against its capacity of 1,008 prisoners whereas 846 prisoners were detained in district Jail Toba Tek Singh against its capacity of 676 prisoners. He said TEVTA launched various programs in jails to impart technical education and vocational training to prisoners whereas various reforms were introduced for character building of the inmates to make them useful citizen for society. He said quality food and good housing facilities were being provided to jailbirds in addition to arranging electric water coolers, fans and air-coolers for them according to harshness of the weather. The DIG Prisons said he visited jails of Faisalabad. All jail superintendents were directed to ensure tight security, strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs, provision of necessary facilities to the prisoners and cleanliness in the jails and no security flaw, negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regarding, he added.