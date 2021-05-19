DC visits virus vaccination centre

BAHAWALPUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Tuesday visited Coronavirus Vaccination Centre at Government Sadiq Girls High School. The DC visited the waiting area, vaccination counters, post-vaccination area, information desk and field hospital. He was told that some 26 vaccination centres were operational in Bahawalpur district for free vaccination against coronavirus. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur Naeem Sadiq Cheema and officers of District Health Authority and District Education Authority were also present on the occasion.