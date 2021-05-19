Man kills daughter over marriage issue

HAFIZABAD: A man strangled his daughter over a love marriage issue at village Kot Saeed Muhammad, Hafizabad on Tuesday. The daughter of Nazir Ahmad Hunjra had married with her neighbour Anwar Ahmed two months back and her father was against this marriage. On the day of incident, when his daughter visited the house of her parents her father strangled her. When her husband Anwar Ahmed came to know about her death, he opened fire at his father-in-law, leaving him injured critically.

424 HELD OVER CORONAVIRUS SOPS BREACH: District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed Tuesday said police had arrested 424 people on charges of violating COVID-19 SOPs in the district. Talking to reporters, the DPO said more than 347 people were booked for defying the virus SOPs. He said strict action was underway against violators of coronavirus SOPs.