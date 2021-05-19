EPD, EPA staff on strike after clash between minister, secy

LAHORE: The entire staff of the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) went on strike after a clash took place between the provincial secretary, Environmental Protection Department, and the provincial minister for Environment here on Tuesday.

EPD sources revealed that the incident took place in the EPD head office when EPD Secretary Zahid Hussain came to his office and found EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan known as Baoo Rizwan sitting in his office on his chair. The sources said the minister ordered the secretary to sit before him as he wanted to inquire him over some issue on which the secretary denied and told the minister that this was his office and he (the minister) has no right to sit on his chair. He also told the minister to go to his own office which is in the same building and call him there for any questioning.

The sources said the minister allegedly became harsh with the secretary and told him that he has to work on his directions. The sources claimed that both allegedly exchanged harsh words and then the minister directed the staff to seal the office of the secretary on which the secretary walked out of his office in protest and also directed the EPD and EPA staff to go home.

The sources said that on May 7, 2021, the EPD secretary had suspended some EPA officials after they were caught red handed while making fake NOCs of the department. The sources claimed that the suspended officials were allegedly backed by the minister and were already famous for their notorious activities. The sources claimed that the real cause of Tuesday’s scene was the suspension of these officials. This scribe tried to contact both the minister and the secretary on their cell numbers but they didn’t respond. However, the EPD spokesperson confirmed the news and said the minister and the secretary had some difference of opinion on some internal issues. He said today both came in front of each other and the secretary left the office. He also confirmed that the EPD and EPA staff went on strike on the call of the secretary. This scribe contacted Chief Minister’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on her cell number and a person attended the call and informed that the madam was busy. This scribe informed him in detail about the story and told him that The News wants to get the official version of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. However, the man said she was busy at the moment and he will inform her about this and then she will call back if she wants to. Later, this scribe also sent an SMS to the same number but Dr Firdous didn’t call back.