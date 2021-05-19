DC seals kiln

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saif Anwar Jappa Tuesday sealed a brick kiln and imposed Rs 50,000 fine upon its owner over not shifting it to zigzag technology.

Earlier, the DC visited Tehsil Office Kharian and sought land transfer record from revenue officer and staffers. The DC checked attendance of staffers in different branches.

He also inspected Vaccination Centre Kharian and THQ Hospital Kharian. He was told that 269 people had been administered COVID-19 vaccine during last 24 hours. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khalid Abbas accompanied the DC.

66,886 vaccinated: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Latif Afzal Tuesday said 66,886 people, including health workers, had been administered coronavirus vaccine in 12 vaccination centres. The CEO health visited Corona Vaccination Center established at Sports Gymnasium Gujrat and said some 129,000 people had been registered for COVID-19 vaccine throughout the district.

He said 60,035 people had been administered first dose and 14,233 out of them had been administered the second one.

He said 6,851 doctors and paramedical staff out of 10,344 registered doctors and paramedics had been also administered vaccine.