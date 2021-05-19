Woman commits suicide

OKARA: A woman committed suicide at Fareedkot village. Rani Bibi ended her life by shooting herself. The motive behind the incident is said to be that she was issueless for a long time. Meanwhile, Subhan of Pakpattan was crossing railway lines near 12/4L village when a train crushed him under its wheels.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A 14-year-old girl was abducted from Sabir Pia Town. Rukhsana, the sister of Muhammad Zafar, was on her way when she was abducted by some unknown persons.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here. Five armed dacoits entered the house of Ahmad Yar at Awan Kalan Malik village and took away with gold jewelry and cash.