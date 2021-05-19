Woman commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A woman committed suicide at Fareedkot village. Rani Bibi ended her life by shooting herself. The motive behind the incident is said to be that she was issueless for a long time. Meanwhile, Subhan of Pakpattan was crossing railway lines near 12/4L village when a train crushed him under its wheels.
GIRL ABDUCTED: A 14-year-old girl was abducted from Sabir Pia Town. Rukhsana, the sister of Muhammad Zafar, was on her way when she was abducted by some unknown persons.
DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here. Five armed dacoits entered the house of Ahmad Yar at Awan Kalan Malik village and took away with gold jewelry and cash.